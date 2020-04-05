Editorial: Lowered auto emissions standards threaten Americans' health — and the planet's

Even as America battles a virus that attacks the lungs, the Trump administration is pressing ahead with an environmental sabotage campaign that would ultimately make it harder for all Americans to breathe. The administration on Tuesday finalized its plan to weaken Obama-era automobile emissions standards — rolling them back to a point that even some automobile makers say is too far — in a move that promises to worsen air pollution and global warming in years to come.
The administration says the move will save money for consumers, and has even suggested it could save lives. The first claim is highly debatable, the second, ridiculous. This unnecessary and irresponsible step backward will cost lives.
The battle is not yet lost. Opponents of this new assault on the environment are poised to fight it in court. Their success is crucial to America’s environmental future.
Under former President Barack Obama’s aggressive efforts to battle global warming via cleaner cars, carbon dioxide emission standards required of new cars would have been increased by 5% a year through model year 2026. The Trump administration initially proposed requiring no increased standards at all. Pushback from environmental groups and even some automobile manufacturers prompted it to settle instead on a still-inadequate 1.5% increase.
The administration claims the cost savings for auto manufacturers under the less-stringent standards will translate into cheaper cars and savings for U.S. drivers. Critics point out that such math fails to take into account the fact that higher-emission cars are by definition less fuel efficient, requiring more spending at the pump — not to mention the society-wide health care costs of dirtier air and impact on global warming.
The administration has also tried to claim, cynically, that its move could save lives, under a Rube Goldberg logic that says Americans balk at buying new cars if higher standards make them more expensive. So, this logic goes, they would continue driving older cars, which are intrinsically less safe, leading to more highway deaths.
The logical fallacies in this strained scenario are almost too numerous to explore, but consider just one: Pollution kills. The Washington Post reports that the government’s own estimates show more Americans would die from increased air pollution under the lowered standards. Those standards would also release into the atmosphere almost a billion more tons of carbon dioxide, a key greenhouse gas contributing to global warming.
This, like the rest of the administration’s environmental backtracking, has nothing to do with helping consumers or even bolstering the economy. It’s driven by a mix of fealty to industry and President Donald Trump’s obsession with erasing his predecessor’s legacy. The president’s short-sighted disregard for the environment and the future of the planet has been well established. America and the world can only hope the courts are willing to take a longer view.
