It isn’t overstating things to suggest that Mayor Tishaura Jones is in office today in large part because she aptly identified and decried the abhorrent conditions at St. Louis’ former medium-security jail, known as the Workhouse, and demanded that those conditions be exposed and remedied.

In that context, Jones’ current decision to run interference for her jail commissioner’s obstinate silence about inmate deaths and violence at the newer downtown jail is nothing less than baffling.

Loyalty to underlings is one thing. But when an underling is clearly undermining the mayor’s own stated reform goals — and the mayor defends that undermining — it’s fair to ask who is actually doing the undermining.

Jones’ hasty closing of the Workhouse and consolidation of detainees at the downtown jail has contributed to overcrowding that has likely contributed to the chaos and violence there.

This has included rioting, a hostage situation last month, inmate beatings and multiple deaths, some attributed to overdoses or suicide. The specter of cell doors that won’t properly lock has become a dark punchline for the facility.

Among Jones’ plans for jail reform was the appointment of a civilian oversight board stocked with progressives like herself, to demand information and accountability regarding the city’s detention practices.

But it increasingly appears that that was less about confronting the issue than about presenting the appearance of confronting the issue.

Members of the oversight board are now crying foul, as Jones’ corrections commissioner, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, refuses to divulge to them even the most basic information about inmate deaths and other issues.

Some board members have resigned in protest. The board’s vice chair, Janis Mensah, was even arrested last month for entering the jail lobby in frustration over the lack of transparency.

Jail board members and Jones’ own supporters on the board of aldermen have lost patience with the situation and have called for Clemons-Abdullah’s resignation. Even Aldermanic President Megan Green, a top Jones ally, at one point called for an “immediate change in leadership” in the corrections department.

Yet on Friday, Jones, in her first public comment on the controversy, issued a letter lauding Clemons-Abdullah’s performance and pledging “full confidence” in her.

As the Post-Dispatch’s Austin Huguelet reports, Jones’ stance has dismayed those who Clemons-Abdullah has been stonewalling. “Anyone who thinks their commissioner is doing a good job after nine deaths in two years must be confused,” said jail board member Pamela Walker.

It’s important to note that the primary source of discontent here is Jones’ own base — progressives who are genuinely determined to reform a city detention system that is undeniably broken and dangerous to the detainees, their guards and, ultimately, the public.

They are, in a fundamental sense, attempting to carry out the very mission for which Jones herself was elected. And which she is now hampering by allowing her commissioner to keep this veil of secrecy over the issue.

Green, apparently testing the wind, has backed off her initial tough talk, suggesting now that her earlier call for an “immediate change in leadership” in corrections could include something short of Clemons-Abdullah’s resignation.

Others aren’t being so accommodating. Board member Rev. Darryl Gray alleged that Jones is “telling us, in a very subtle way, to stay in our place.”

We would argue it’s not all that subtle.

As we’ve noted before, Jones has a reflexive and disturbing aversion to transparency regarding her administration. In this case, it’s very much working against her own political interests — as well as the interests of the city.