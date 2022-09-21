Editorial: Philanthropist’s stunning gift spotlights what most moguls don’t do

Trendy outdoor apparel maker Patagonia Inc. now belongs to the land, water and sky. In a stunning move, Yvon Chouinard, the nature-loving founder of the $3 billion manufacturer of ski jackets, biking shorts, hiking equipment and the rest, has announced he is literally giving his company away to the environment. He has created a trust and nonprofit that will permanently funnel all its profits — some $100 million annually — into efforts to combat climate change and protect pristine lands worldwide.

It’s the ultimate example of an activist billionaire putting his money where his mouth is. It should shame the self-serving behavior of too many others in the nine-figure club, including a certain ex-president who has no shame and has cornered the brand on self-serving behavior.

There are currently a little over 700 people in the United States who have net worths at or above the unfathomable sum of $1 billion. The legitimate questions about whether that kind of wealth should be concentrated among so few individuals becomes more pressing when considering what some of them have done — or failed to do — with the money.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is an accomplice (willing or not) in the democracy-threatening proliferation of mass disinformation. Walmart’s multiple billionaires sit atop a big-box empire that has been effectively subsidized by American taxpayers in the form of Medicaid and food stamps for their underpaid employees. Jeff Bezos has contributed mightily to the revival of The Washington Post, but the company he founded, Amazon, is a huge contributor to environment-destroying waste.

There are some philanthropic bright spots in that rarefied club, like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, who have led others among the super-rich to sign a pledge to give away at least half their fortunes in or after their lifetimes. But even that largess looks stingy next to what Chouinard is doing. The 83-year-old Patagonia founder and his family have set up an unusual (and irrevocable) set of trusts designed to use all the company’s profits going forward, in perpetuity, to fight for the natural world that they and their customers revere.

Some skeptics note that by donating the company instead of selling it, the family avoided hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes while continuing to hold sway over how the profits are used. But how they will be used is the point. “We’re making the Earth our only shareholder,” Chouinard said last week.

It’s in part a broader statement by Chouinard, a one-time rock climber whose elevation to billionaire was unsought, unexpected and, it now appears, unwanted. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Chouinard told The New York Times. Building rocket ships is one thing, but this is a truly impressive feat from one of the mega-rich.