Whatever happens with current efforts to get an abortion-rights referendum on Missouri’s statewide ballot next year, one thing is already clear: The process this state uses to approve such ballot measures is hopelessly inadequate to this era of scorched-Earth partisan politics.

Two sitting statewide Republicans have abused their authority within that system in ways that are so cynical as to preclude even the pretense of good-faith debate. Like it or not, we live in a time in which prominent elected officials are willing to scuttle core conventions of democracy in order to win immediate political fights. They do it openly, and their voters reward them for it.

In such an era, the mechanics of putting a question to the voters should ideally be taken out of the hands of partisans who would shamelessly pervert the whole process and put into the hands of nonpartisan actors.

Government by referendum isn’t the best way to do things — voters elect representatives for a reason — but the Missouri Legislature in recent years has moved so far right of even its generally conservative constituents that ballot measures have become a necessity.

On Medicaid expansion, the minimum wage, marijuana and other issues, the voters have repeatedly used ballot measures to press their will, stepping around a Republican legislative majority intent on thwarting it.

Why those same voters keep sending those same lawmakers back to Jefferson City is a complicated question that likely involves the majority’s gerrymander powers and general partisan tribalism among voters today.

In any case, ballot measures have become an important tool to implement the public’s policy wishes when the Legislature refuses to. (Which, incidentally, is why the Legislature is currently trying to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures.)

Missouri’s process for getting a referendum on the statewide ballot involves several elected officials. The state auditor must calculate what the proposed referendum would cost the taxpayers if it passes. The attorney general must certify the auditor’s report.

And the secretary of state must come up with a written summary of the proposal to go on the ballot — using wording that, according to statutes, must be “neither intentionally argumentative nor likely to create prejudice either for or against the proposed measure.”

The problems with that system in this era of power politics have been starkly demonstrated in the battle by abortion-rights advocates to roll back Missouri’s extreme new abortion ban.

Of the three elected officials in the referendum process, only state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has carried out his statutory duties in good faith on this issue. Fitzpatrick, an anti-abortion Republican, delivered an audit concluding that, should a referendum restore abortion rights to Missouri, it would have no fiscal impact on the state budget. Obviously.

But Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who is seeking a full term in that office in next year’s election, decided that rather than do his duty and certify the audit, he would score some political points on the right with an unprecedented stunt: He rejected the audit, and insisted that the actual cost to taxpayers would be in the multiple billions of dollars, based on lost revenue from unborn future taxpayers.

That would be an utterly baseless auditing standard even if Bailey had the legal authority to impose it — which, as the Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled in July, he doesn’t.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s ballot language — which, remember, is statutorily required to be unbiased in its wording — would ask whether Missourians support a referendum to “allow for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions.”

The abortion-rights petitioners are suing, and Ashcroft will probably lose (would any sentient judge actually deem that wording to be unbiased?). But just by picking that fight, Ashcroft has already managed to stall the process to the disadvantage of the petitioners. As did Bailey. That, clearly, was the point.

This kind of abuse of the process isn’t limited to the abortion issue. Ashcroft, who is running for governor next year, has engaged in this kind of mischief before with other ballot measures.

And Bailey is re-using his imaginary-fiscal-issue stunt on a pending gun-control ballot measure, baselessly claiming it will cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars due to increased crime that he says will result from having fewer guns on the street.

All serious data indicates the reverse is true. But this isn’t about facts, it’s about performative politics to woo the Republican base.

Public officials like Bailey and Ashcroft always wear two hats: They are politicians who must take into account how their actions will be received by the voters, but they also have specified statutory duties that are supposed to be unaffected by politics.

Some public officials take that division seriously and carry out their duties in good faith (as Fitzpatrick has). But especially on today’s political right, where the cheap allure of populism has largely replaced what used to be principled conservatism, that good faith is too often discarded as inconvenient to the immediate political imperatives of the office-holder.

We like an idea recently promoted by veteran Missouri journalist Phill Brooks in the Missouri Independent: Take the ballot-language duties away from the elected secretary of state and put it in the hands of the Missouri Ethics Commission, an appointed bipartisan panel, which, as Brooks notes, “has a long history of dealing with difficult political questions.”

While we’re at it, let’s get the attorney general out of that process as well, because the current officeholder has shown such zeal for abusing it.

These are good suggestions that will, of course, never happen under Missouri’s current political leadership — which, after all, benefits from the corruption of the current system. Missourians of all political stripes should be offended by that corruption, but as lawmakers here demonstrate again and again, the popular will doesn’t interest them when it isn’t in their own political interest.

In fact, the only plausible way to reform the referendum process today would be … by referendum.

Who knows? Stranger things have happened, and these are strange times.