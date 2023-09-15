The way St. Louis approves the siting of new homeless shelters — by requiring signatures from the majority of nearby residents — is contributing to an untenable situation in which new shelters can’t realistically open anywhere. Which is why many of the city’s homeless are unsheltered and concentrated in a few areas.

But the solution currently on the table — to take away all local say in the matter of whether a shelter moves in — is just as untenable.

The city should be looking for a more moderate solution than either of these extremes, constructing a policy that lowers the too-high bar that’s in place now, but still gives local residents some level of control over what happens in their own neighborhoods.

The problem is acute, as illustrated by concentrations of unsheltered homeless people in riverfront encampments, around downtown businesses and — perhaps most tellingly — outside Mayor Tishaura Jones’ City Hall office.

Attempts by homeless advocates to open new shelters that would spread out those concentrations to other areas run into the city’s signature rule, which is custom-made for the kind of NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) reaction such facilities predictably spawn.

St. Louis’ daunting process for approving new developments in neighborhoods requires applicants to gather signatures from a majority of residents within 500 feet of the site.

Getting people to sign what amounts to a petition inviting homeless facilities to move in next door is about as easy as it sounds. As the Post-Dispatch’s Austin Huguelet has reported, Peter & Paul Community Services has been trying for two years to site a new 100-bed facility, but has failed to clear the procedural hurdles in two neighborhoods so far.

The pending proposal backed by Board of Aldermen President Megan Green would take that unworkable process and replace it with something intolerable: having City Hall determine where homeless shelters can open, local sentiment be damned.

A measure advanced Wednesday by the city’s planning commission would ultimately scuttle the signature requirement for homeless shelters trying to set up in neighborhoods, putting the decision solely in the hands of the Board of Public Service, which is appointed by the mayor.

Proposed shelters for eight people or fewer wouldn’t even need the board’s approval in some cases.

St. Louisans are already bristling with frustration over inadequate police protection and dysfunctional city services. And now City Hall is going to dictate where homeless shelters can open, with zero control by neighbors? In a city currently bleeding away population, this is a recipe for bleeding out.

This editorial board recently argued that requiring applicants for liquor licenses to gather signatures from a majority of neighbors was an unreasonably high standard that was making it almost impossible to open new restaurants — but that some element of local control needs to stay in place. We would argue the same thing here.

What that local control would look like is something that needs more discussion. One suggestion: Perhaps instead of making denial of a homeless shelter the default that the applicant must overcome with signatures, make approval the default, but one that neighbors could overcome if they can gather enough signatures in opposition.

The city could also sweeten the pot to overcome neighborhood opposition, perhaps by offering enhanced police protection to the area where a shelter is to be sited, or even property tax incentives for nearby residents.

These are just a few ideas for preserving local input but making it less restrictive than the current process; there certainly may be others.

But simply yanking the rug out from under residents who currently have a voice in the composition of their own neighborhoods, as the proposal at hand seeks to do, won’t solve the city’s homelessness crisis — and could well spawn new ones.