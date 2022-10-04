Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency

Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.

The Post-Dispatch’s Kurt Erickson this week laid out in damning detail how this disregard for transparency from throughout the state’s leadership can circumvent the rights of citizens who want to see how their government is spending their money. Erickson spotlights an egregious anti-sunshine example (though certainly not the only one) involving the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation. Funded by private businesses but also by millions in tax dollars under Missouri state contracts, the organization helps promote Missouri’s economy, in part by funding overseas trade missions by the sitting governor and others.

Hawthorn is now run by the wife of Parson’s chief of staff, which isn’t in itself an unethical situation — but it’s a clear, personal connection to the administration that cries out for absolute transparency. Similarly, using tax money to fund a foundation that, in turn, funds trade missions isn’t an unreasonable state expenditure, but the public has the right to timely and complete information about it.

None of that is happening in this case, because a state law signed by Parson restricts information the public can obtain about nonprofit organizations. Even when, as in this case, they are taking in millions in state tax dollars.

Before Missouri restricted information about nonprofits, the Hawthorn contract would have been immediately available to anyone through an online state portal. But with the nonprofit restriction, it took the newspaper more than a week to get a redacted copy of the contract. It showed the nonprofit could be in line for as much as $4 million annually in state dollars. Among the information blacked out was the name of the Hawthorn official who signed the contract.

The Parson administration has hampered open records in other ways as well, such as making Sunshine Law requests more expensive. The public’s champion in such instances is supposed to be state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, but his office appears more interested in using the Sunshine Law to aid his U.S. Senate campaign by harassing school districts and journalists.

Legislative sponsors of the nonprofit privacy law claim the administration is interpreting it too strictly and that it shouldn’t be used to limit information about tax-funded contracts. If that’s true, the Legislature should pass a follow-up bill specifying that public contracts are public, no matter who they’re with. Clearly, giving the Parson crowd latitude to decide on its own how much sunshine to provide is a recipe for darkness.