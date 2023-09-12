If one purpose of a college education is to teach young people how the world works, Webster University is doing it — in the worst way. After all, one of the most distressing facts of economic life in this second Gilded Age of ours is that compensation for corporate leaders is obscenely bloated and often bears no relation to the performance of their companies.

So it apparently is with the Webster Groves-based private college, whose leaders have received massive raises as their university was losing tens of millions of dollars and hemorrhaging enrollment.

As the Post-Dispatch’s Steph Kukuljan reports, the newly obtained records reveal that even as the university was losing almost $130 million in the past decade, annual compensation for Chancellor Beth Stroble, who was formerly university president, has doubled to almost $1 million. Current university President Julian Schuster also has seen his salary more than double from his earlier position as provost, to more than $850,000.

While both were promoted to higher jobs, those levels of pay would still be out of whack for the St. Louis region even if Webster was doing well financially. And that doesn’t remotely describe an institution that lost $25 million in each of the last two reported years.

The depth of the university’s fiscal distress was humiliatingly demonstrated recently when it was sued in federal court over more than $75,000 in unpaid back rent and fees on its downtown St. Louis campus in the Arcade Building at Eighth and Olive streets.

Webster’s problems go far deeper than this year’s rent. The university’s enrollment — which peaked at more than 21,000 in 2009, the year Stoble was hired as university president — had plunged to less than half that by 2021. While enrollment has edged back up this year, the current student body is still less than 13,000.

The college’s profits have plunged accordingly, as has the expertise of its faculty, with fewer tenured professors and more lower-paid adjunct instructors. Whether that’s the cause or effect (or both) of the dropping profits, it’s a recipe for a continued slide.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. Student enrollment dropped nationally by about 8% between 2019 and 2022, the steepest decline on record. The crisis seems to be driven by concerns over student debt and a strong market for jobs that don’t require degrees.

But as Kukuljan reported Monday, Webster’s losses are the worst of comparable private universities in the St. Louis region.

And they weren’t unforeseen. In 2006, a memo circulated by the head of the faculty senate warned of the bumpy road ahead, including slowing revenue and more online competition. But in the ensuing years, the university continued expanding its overseas footprints.

How does any of this translate into raises for the college’s top leaders that, in Stoble’s case, totaled 18% in the 2021-22 school year over the prior year?

It’s a fair question but one that Webster and its leaders aren’t answering. Stroble declined to comment to Kukuljan, referring her to the university’s board of trustees. Of the 16 independent members who could be located (out of 17 total), not one would talk about it.

Because Webster is a private university, the same open-records requirements don’t apply that would to state universities. But that doesn’t make its silence in the face of such questionable numbers acceptable.

If this institution, founded more than a century ago, expects to survive these trying times for colleges, it will need to convince the public that it is a responsible steward of the tuition it collects. For that, eye-popping administrative salaries coupled with tight-lipped silence is exactly the wrong lesson plan.