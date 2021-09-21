Editorial: Woodson Terrace officers keep Bull Connor's legacy alive

The suspect's reflexive recoiling gave officers the apparent pretext they needed to assert that he was resisting arrest — justifying letting the dog loose to attack the man. The more the dog bit into the man’s leg, the more he recoiled. The dog’s handler pulled the dog off, then released the animal to attack again when the man continued to struggle and scream. It was an appalling display that merits more than the “thorough review” that St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has pledged.

This incident bears all the hallmarks of cops deciding to issue their personal form of street justice — inflicting pain and punishment on the spot instead of waiting for the courts to do their job. We’ve seen it before, such as during the October 2017 protests in St. Louis city, when officers mercilessly beat a detainee who turned out to be an undercover cop.

There's an ongoing, national pattern of using attack dogs to terrorize Blacks suspected of petty crimes, as underscored in a 2020 investigation by the Marshall Project, AL.com, the IndyStar and Invisible Institute. In one Alabama court deposition, a police sergeant testified that his boss: “Basically … wanted a dog that would bite a Black person.”