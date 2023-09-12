TOWARD INTER-RACIAL UNDERSTANDING • There is no use blinking the fact that there is a racial problem in St. Louis. That is not unnatural. The problem exists virtually everywhere that peoples of different races live as a community.

Mayor Kaufmann, carrying on the policy of the late Mayor Becker, wisely has recognized existence of the problem in appointing a committee of 65 civic, church, labor and business leaders to study race relations and take active steps to promote understanding among all racial groups. Much of the responsibility for better understanding rests, of course, on individuals, on their small dally acts, on mutual courtesy and respect. But there is need for an organized effort to dig up roots of the difficulties, to discuss broad aspects of the problem and to recommend constructive moves.

The Mayor's Inter-Racial Committee of 65, including 24 Negroes, should meet the need. The choice of members is good, except for a disparity in labor representatives, which can still be corrected.

The public looks to the committee for high accomplishment.

This editorial originally appeared in the Post-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 1943.