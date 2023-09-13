SYMPHONY CRISIS • The failure thus far of the St. Louis Symphony Society and the orchestra musicians to agree on a contract is doubly distressing because both sides are right and both have the sympathy of the public. The musicians deserve more money and the Society would like to pay them better and provide a longer season; but the economic resources simply are not available. The Society has proposed a $25-a-week salary increase and a five-week lengthening of the concert season over the next three years. The musicians' union, rejecting this has made a counter-proposal of a $58-a-week increase and a lengthening of the present season from 30 to 50 weeks; the latest proposal of the musicians represents a scaling-down of earlier demands.

The present minimum salary is $130 a week. Stanley J. Goodman, president of the Society, points out that the orchestra's over-all budget is about $700,000 annually, and that the union demand, if met, would cost another $700,000. This year the symphony will receive $375,000 from the Greater St. Louis Arts Fund, $115,000 more than last year.

It must make up the balance from ticket sales. It is unfortunate, but it is a fact, that the St. Louis orchestra has had difficulty supporting itself for many years. This is an anomaly in a city as musically inclined as St. Louis is reputed to be.

The orchestra does not own its concert hall, as some orchestras do, and it has only a tiny endowment. The musicians, whose training and industry entitle them to higher wages and greater security, must look for sources of income outside their regular work with the symphony. What is needed is a greater realization that the orchestra is a civic asset comparable to a public library or an art museum, and a consequent willingness to put the whole operation on a firmer financial footing. It may be that the ultimate answer, in St. Louis as elsewhere, is a subsidy by the taxpayers.

It might take the form of a small levy imposed throughout the metropolitan area, plus some state and federal aid, to supplement ticket sales and funds raised in the community. This could produce a full annual season, including (particularly if taxes were used) many free concerts. There are reasons why such a formula might be difficult to work out, but perhaps over a period of years it could be done. It would be discouraging indeed to conclude that the future can be no better than the past. But now the present is upon us, and there is no way out of today's difficulty in St. Louis save a reduction in the musicians' demands to the amount and for the period that the Symphony Society can afford. Cancellation of the season's concerts Is unthinkable.

This editorial originally appeared in the Post-Dispatch on Sept. 13, 1965.