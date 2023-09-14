AS TO 'SENATORIAL COURTESY' • The publication of circumstantial charges that Hugo L. Black, lately appointed and confirmed as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, is a life member of the Ku KIux Klan furnishes convincing evidence that the Senate failed in its duty to itself and the public when it declined to turn the spotlight on the appointee's career. If the President had nominated anyone other than a member of the Senate, his record would have been subjected to the most, searching examination. Tublic hearings would have been held by the Senate Judiciary Committee and full opportunity given for testimony, pro and con, touching on the nominee's qualifications. That Senator Black was spared this investigation and his appointment virtually railroaded through the Senate was due to the tradition of "senatorial courtesy." That tradition, if it ever has warrant, certainly has none when an office of the superlative importance of that of a Justice of the Supreme Court is involved.

The nomination of Senator Black should have been treated exactly as the nomination of someone from outside the Senate would have been treated. We said this when the nomination was made, and we added that Senator Black, one of the most relentless of the Senate's inquisitors, should have been the last man to object-Added point was given the demand for an investigation by the fact that the charges connecting Senator Black with the Klan had been laid on the Senate's doorstep. The Senate, before it voted, was entitled to more than the second- and third-hand information with which those charges were met. It was entitled to, and it should have insisted upon getting, the whole truth of the matter. Whether the disclosure of the whole truth would have reacted to the advantage or the disadvantage of Senator Black, we have no way of knowing.

In any case the truth should have been brought out. The Senate and the country needed the exact facts, in a sworn record, in order that an intelligent Judgment might be formed as to Senator Black's fitness. It Is conceivable that a showing of the facts would have disposed of the charges for all time. Such a re sult would have been eminently In the interest of Senator Black. It is conceivable, on the other band, that an investigation would have adduced facts so prejudicial to the Senator as to defeat his nomination.

As it is, Mr. Black has been installed as a Justice after a purely perfunctory examination of his credentials, and a doubt as to his fitness that ought to have been resolved, one way or the other, by the body constitutionally charged with this duty, has arisen to plague him and to disturb the country. "Senatorial courtesy" of the kind that prevailed in the Black nomination should be cast into the limbo of discredited traditions. In observing it in that case, the Senate shirked a plain responsibility to the people.

This editorial originally appeared in the Post-Dispatch on Sept. 14, 1937.