BOSS DALY • The one respectable argument that opponents of Home Rule can muster is that St. Louis' eight county offices are elective, and therefore accountable directly to the people. At least it was their best argument until last week, when License Collector Gregory X. Daly went to-court to get his Green Party opponent off the ballot. Apparently the only kind of ballot that St. Louis' patronage bosses like is the one-party kind.

Mr. Daly maintains that his only interest is ensuring that his opponent, Jason Murphy, meets all the requirements of office. He says Mr. Murphy has not lived in St. Louis for one year before the election, as required by law.

Mr. Murphy lived on Missouri Avenue in the city until last September when he began nine months study in Germany. When he returned in June he took up residence on South Grand Boulevard. Skeptics wonder if Mr. Daly's motives are entirely pure.

If Mr. Murphy gets 5 percent of the votes, the Green Party will be able to field candidates in the city aldermanic elections in the spring. Green candidates wouldn't win. But the Democratic Party's Politburo apparently doesn't want to take a chance on pesky environmentalists challenging the perks of patronage.

This editorial originally appeared in the Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2002.