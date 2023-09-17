HOW JUDGE SCALIA STANDS • Though the Senate will soon vote on the nomination of federal Appellate Judge Antonin Scalia to the Supreme Court, his record has not received as much attention as it should. By all accounts, Mr. Scalia is endowed with a first-rate mind. He has a quick wit and a skilled, sometimes barbed pen. As no ethical questions have been raised, little opposition is expected to his confirmation.

Still, the opinions and writings of Mr. Scalia could have been examined more carefully. One barrier to such review was the stance taken by Mr. Scalia during his confirmation hearings. He said it would be improper for him to voice an opinion on matters that might come before him on the court.

Thus, he avoided stating a position on most controversial legal issues. But Mr. Scalia is not without a past. In debates and articles he has suggested that the Supreme Court was wrong to recognize a right to abortion, to approve "racial affirmative action," to discover rights in areas where societal agreement is lacking. He has blasted liberalizing amendments to the Freedom of Information Act and has criticized congressional attempts to protect federal agencies from presidential control or manipulation.

As a judge, Mr. Scalia's decisions in discrimination cases and criminal matters are written in the narrowest possible manner and would limit the ability of the individual to seek redress against the government. In First Amendment cases, he has shown an inclination to limit libel protections and has said that a newspaper's general reputation for hard-hitting investigative reporting could be used to support a claim of actual malice. In short, while the Scalia appointment has not prompted much public debate, his record is such that his elevation to the high court should be of concern to Americans and senators who value individual freedoms.

This editorial originally appeared in the Post-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 1986.