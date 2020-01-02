Letter: Big Pharma to blame for drug addiction epidemic

Regarding: “Illegal drug users solely responsible for epidemic” (Dec. 19): The letter writer must not understand the realities of addiction. Drug dealers are just as likely to be found wearing three-piece suits as they are on street corners. They peddle not only prescription drugs but also tobacco and alcohol. Even if you must have that cup of coffee, first thing, you are addicted. Businesses want to “manage” your addiction, not cure it. They want a reliable revenue stream.
Addictive substances nourish the pleasure receptors in the brain. No one knows their own personal degree of vulnerability to addiction.
Opioid users, once hooked though, (after a painful medical procedure or depression) must get their fix daily. When prescriptions are no longer available, they go to the street. There, drug companies unload even more of their product. Pain may subside, but not the now-acquired addiction.
We have to ask ourselves why pain cannot be managed with non-addictive treatments. Why do drug companies suppress indications of addiction in their products? Profits, of course. They can move a lot of product before the side effects are known.
Addiction is a curse; any user will tell you. To solve the problem we must attack the source upstream: Big Pharma.
Malcolm D. Spence • Florissant