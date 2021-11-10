Letter: Centene is unworthy of Missouri's health care contracts

Regarding "Illinois, Arkansas announce settlements with Centene over alleged overpayments" (Oct. 1): Centene has settled fraud allegations with four states. What company that purports to be providing good management services to state Medicaid programs while having financial arrangements that require settlement of fraud allegations? While settlement of civil fraud allegations does not mean criminal fraud, it makes no sense that Centene would settle with four state Medicaid programs if there were not arguable cases of alleged fraud.

Now Centurion Health, a subsidiary of Centene, has been hired to provide medical services to Missouri prisons over that next 10 years. (“Judge rules in favor of the state, giving lucrative Missouri prison health care contract to new company," Nov. 5 ).

By continuing to reward Centene and its subsidiary with contracts, Missouri does a pitifully inept job of managing tax revenue.