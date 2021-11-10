 Skip to main content
Letter: Craven Senate quest behind Schmitt's bogus lawsuits
Eric Schmitt in El Paso

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt traveled to El Paso, Texas, where he joined Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in announcing a lawsuit with the goal of restarting construction of the border wall along the US-Texas border. (Screengrab from a video Schmitt posted from El Paso on his Facebook site)

 Regarding "Lawsuits over workplace vaccine rule focus on states’ rights" (Nov. 5): Post-Dispatch reporters should ask Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt what the outcome of all his public-relations- focused lawsuits have been. 

Glenn Wilen • Creve Coeur

