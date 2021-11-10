 Skip to main content
Letter: Failure to address wealth gap tied to McAuliffe's loss
In my opinion, the editorial "Democrats' progressive swing proved a bad miscalculation in Tuesday vote" (Nov. 4) as a political analysis of the Virginia gubernatorial race, frankly stunk. Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe is from the corporate wing of the party, a Wall Street-connected rainmaker for the Clinton machine. He represents the status quo in our political establishment that has contributed to the widening wealth gap in this country and done little or nothing for working Americans. Is it any wonder McAuliffe didn't excite young progressives, persons of color, or the working class? Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden are at least trying to address that wealth gap and the other huge problems.  

Republicans, whose only major legislative achievement in recent years was an enormous tax break for the wealthy, have actively sabotaged efforts to overcome the pandemic and pander to fears that white Americans are in danger of losing their status as the dominant caste in this country. 

I think that maybe the Editorial Board should examine its own role in helping maintain a status quo that, I believe, isn't working for most Americans.

Brice Bloom-Ellis  • St. Louis  

