Letter: Failure to address wealth gap tied to McAuliffe's loss

In my opinion, the editorial "Democrats' progressive swing proved a bad miscalculation in Tuesday vote" (Nov. 4) as a political analysis of the Virginia gubernatorial race, frankly stunk. Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe is from the corporate wing of the party, a Wall Street-connected rainmaker for the Clinton machine. He represents the status quo in our political establishment that has contributed to the widening wealth gap in this country and done little or nothing for working Americans. Is it any wonder McAuliffe didn't excite young progressives, persons of color, or the working class? Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden are at least trying to address that wealth gap and the other huge problems.