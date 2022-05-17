Letter: Forget lofty goals; first fix the potholes, cut the grass

Regarding "Dome authority may get new powers to spend Rams settlement money" (May 6): St. Louis city has many lofty thoughts for transformational change, and between the NFL money and federal pandemic relief aid, it also has a pile of money. I believe it should first use this money to address such mundane irritations as deep potholes in aging street surfaces, knee-high grass in the parks and numerous, dangerous dead trees shedding limbs on public property.

Here are just two recent examples: I recently called the Citizen Service Bureau about potholes on River Des Peres Boulevard, and the complaint taker knew the location before I could describe it. She said she had taken many calls about that stretch. I also have repeatedly contacted the city about two tall and long-dead trees near the playground in Carondelet Park. Every time there is a brisk wind, large branches fall to the ground. I fear for families retreating to their cars during sudden storms.

Municipal government has core duties to maintain public safety and public works. Our streets and parks suffer from chronic deferred maintenance, a form of disinvestment. Spending bigger to catch up on the basics would be a good start to a better city.

Tim O’Neil • St. Louis