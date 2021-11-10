Letter: Hawley's phony manhood speech only political posturing

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Josh Hawley mansplains why America needs toxic masculinity" (Nov. 7): There is indeed a crisis of masculinity in this country, but that crisis is not manifested by the parameters that Sen. Josh Hawley laid out at the recent National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Hawley blamed liberals for creating a nation of “idle men” who only spend their time watching pornography and playing video games. Can you think of any other factors which may have led to spikes in those two things? Perhaps a global pandemic that forced everyone inside for months on end?

Porn and video games aside, Hawley also pointed to a purported conflation of “toxic” masculinity and “traditional” masculinity. He argued for a regression back to “courage, independence, and assertiveness,” qualities that, on their own, are not inherently bad but are problematic when presented as what it should mean to man-up in 2021. These supposedly traditional norms are what lead to, as the American Psychological Association points out, higher rates of suicide, substance abuse and violence. Are those what Hawley is advocating?