Regarding "Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away" (May 15): I am sickened by the tragic mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, along with Rep. Ann Wagner, must share responsibility for this with other members of Congress who have refused to support sensible gun laws while welcoming support from the radical National Rifle Association. I believe they think owning a gun is more important than saving a precious life.