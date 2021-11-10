 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep. Bush pushes political drama, not problem-solving
0 comments

Letter: Rep. Bush pushes political drama, not problem-solving

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Victory on eviction moratorium proved to be short-lived

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks to protesters who attended a sit-in on the steps of the Capitol after the Biden administration agreed to extend a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Supreme Court ruled that the extension was unconstitutional because it lacked congressional approval.

(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, Associated Press

Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush defends 'no' vote on infrastructure bill" (Nov. 8): I voted for Cori Bush. But she voted no on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed anyway, delivering President Joe Biden a much-needed win.

I’m sure she feels like she took a principled stand in holding out for the vote on Build Back Better. Instead, she looks like a stubborn and uncompromising rookie.

Sleeping on the Capitol steps is a great way to grab attention for a worthwhile cause, but legislative wisdom is what gets things done. I'd appreciate a little less drama and little more substance from Bush.

Phillip Hitchcock • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News