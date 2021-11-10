Letter: Rep. Bush pushes political drama, not problem-solving

Regarding "Rep. Cori Bush defends 'no' vote on infrastructure bill" (Nov. 8): I voted for Cori Bush. But she voted no on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed anyway, delivering President Joe Biden a much-needed win.

I’m sure she feels like she took a principled stand in holding out for the vote on Build Back Better. Instead, she looks like a stubborn and uncompromising rookie.

Sleeping on the Capitol steps is a great way to grab attention for a worthwhile cause, but legislative wisdom is what gets things done. I'd appreciate a little less drama and little more substance from Bush.

Phillip Hitchcock • St. Louis