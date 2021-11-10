Letter: Wrong to pay immigrants separated from their children

Regarding "US in talks to compensate families separated at border under Trump" (Oct. 29): President Joe Biden has said that families of children separated from their parents at the U.S. southern border are entitled to compensation. An initial figure of $450,000 per person has been proposed. While I am not in the legal business and have not researched the facts of these cases, this proposal appears on its face to be alarming.

So where doe the line start for this money? If the federal government is going to give money to migrants whose children were taken from them, why not include payments to its own citizens?

If citizens must continue to stand by and watch our government hand out taxpayer money willy-nilly without regard to the outcomes of their own programs, then we all are in big trouble.

Jon Darrah • O’Fallon, Mo.