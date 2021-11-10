 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Wrong to pay immigrants separated from their children
0 comments

Letter: Wrong to pay immigrants separated from their children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Inside Biden’s border plans: How optimism turned to chaos

FILE - Children lie inside a pod at the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. Health and Human Services belatedly, aided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, opened about a dozen emergency holding centers within about a month to process unaccompanied children. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)

 Dario Lopez-Mills

Regarding "US in talks to compensate families separated at border under Trump" (Oct. 29): President Joe Biden has said that families of children separated from their parents at the U.S. southern border are entitled to compensation. An initial figure of $450,000 per person has been proposed. While I am not in the legal business and have not researched the facts of these cases, this proposal appears on its face to be alarming.

So where doe the line start for this money? If the federal government is going to give money to migrants whose children were taken from them, why not include payments to its own citizens? 

If citizens must continue to stand by and watch our government hand out taxpayer money willy-nilly without regard to the outcomes of their own programs, then we all are in big trouble.

Jon Darrah • O’Fallon, Mo. 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News