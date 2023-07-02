I am a big fan of professional football. The athletes are incredibly talented, there’s plenty of action, and lots of drama. Many games are decided by fewer than seven points.

But I am not a fan of the National Football League as an organization. The owners are an elite club of billionaires who care much more about the money than the players or the fans.

However, there is one part of the NFL’s business model that makes a lot of sense. And that should be copied by the Catholic Church.

What? The Catholic Church should imitate the National Football League?

I will explain. In 1961, then-commissioner of the NFL Pete Rozelle made the sage decision to sell the television broadcasting rights to all NFL games in one package, rather than have each team negotiate its own deal. The proceeds of the league wide package were then divided evenly among all the teams. Revenue sharing.

Revenue sharing continues to this day in the NFL. It now includes revenue from TV, merchandise, licensing deals, and a percentage of ticket sales.

The most important outcome of revenue sharing for the NFL — other than the massive windfall of cash it generates every year — is competitive balance. Only four of the league’s 32 teams have never played in a Super Bowl, and only one team has failed to make the postseason playoffs for more than the last ten years.

In short, most NFL teams have a decent shot at success every season, and teams can improve themselves quickly. There are no haves and have-nots in the National Football League.

So what does this have to do with the Catholic Church? Simply put, the Church should adopt a system of revenue sharing, like the NFL.

In the Archdiocese of St. Louis, money is collected and budgeted for the most part parish by parish. Each parish is required to turn over a small percentage of its money, called the cathedraticum, to the Archdiocese to help pay its administrative expenses.

The poorer parishes do receive loans and grants from the Archdiocese for special needs, primarily through the Annual Catholic Appeal. But by and large, each parish is on its own when it comes to paying the bills.

The outcome of this system is that the rich parishes get richer and the poor parishes get poorer. Lack of competitive balance, if you will. And the parishes that don’t remain competitive are most likely to be closed when retrenchment occurs, as we saw with the recently announced All Things New initiative.

What’s worse, from a Catholic perspective, is that the current system is both unbiblical and unjust.

It’s unbiblical because it doesn’t reflect the teachings of Jesus about the reign of God, his vision of an earthly community in which the material needs of all were met, in fulfillment of God’s original intention for humanity.

Notice as well the distribution of resources among the members of the Jerusalem community in the Acts of the Apostles: “The community of believers was of one heart and mind, and no one claimed that any of his possessions was his own, but they had everything in common. With great power the apostles bore witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, and great favor was accorded them all. There was no needy person among them, for those who owned property or houses would sell them, bring the proceeds of the sale, and put them at the feet of the apostles, and they were distributed to each according to need.” (Acts 4:32-35).

The current system is unjust because it doesn’t adhere to the principles of the common good and the preferential option for the poor in Catholic social teaching. The disparity in wealth among St. Louis parishes — the haves and have nots — doesn’t reflect either of these longstanding principles.

My dad was a businessman, a Republican (except in local politics: as we locals know, there are no Republicans in the city of St. Louis), and a devout Catholic. When we were kids, he used to express bewilderment at the disparities between wealthy and poor parishes in the Archdiocese. He would say, “Why are the wealthy schools air conditioned, when the poor schools aren’t?” His solution: “We’re all Catholics, and the parishes that have money should share with those that don’t.”

My dad never took a Bible study or a class on Catholic social teaching. But his point was entirely in line with both. He understood what it means to be “catholic” — to be present everywhere, especially where the needs are greatest. He intuitively knew that Catholics should be just, and make sure that everyone has what they need.

The gap between the haves and have nots among parishes in the Archdiocese normalizes the imbalances between rich and poor both in this country and in the world. The Catholic Church should challenge society to be different, better, more just. To witness to Jesus’ vision of the Reign of God. To reflect the practice of the Jerusalem community. To reflect the hyper-generosity of the God we believe in.

And in the end, to create “competitive balance.”

Mark Etling is an adjunct assistant professor of theology at Saint Louis University’s School for Professional Studies.