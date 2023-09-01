The 14th Amendment makes it clear that a former office holder who participates in an insurrection or gives aid or comfort to a participant is disqualified from holding office again. The amendment doesn't specify the criteria for imposing disqualification. It also doesn't require the legal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt or a conviction.

We may eventually want an amendment, law or Supreme Court ruling to make this more clear, but for now we are faced with an immediate need and the Constitution provides a solution.

Former President Donald Trump was impeached by a bipartisan majority in the House (including 10 Republicans) for “incitement of insurrection.” Although there were not enough votes in the Senate to convict him, there was a bipartisan majority in the Senate (including seven Republicans) who believed he was guilty.

Every representative and senator who voted to impeach or convict knew their vote would not remove Trump from office. President Biden had already been sworn in before the final Senate vote. Their vote did show they believed Trump had participated in an insurrection and should not be allowed to be president again.

I believe the bipartisan majority votes for impeachment in the House and Senate are enough to satisfy the constitutional requirement to disqualify Trump from becoming president again under the 14th Amendment. This theory will need Supreme Court approval, but a clear reading of the text should support his disqualification.

Wil Fritz • Bridgeton