The letter to the editor "No, the 2nd Amendment isn’t about confronting 'tyranny'" (Sept. 8) adds to the recent discussion regarding the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The writer correctly notes that the amendment was not intended to provide private citizens with firearms to protect themselves against "tyranny" or their own government.

Rather, it was added to obtain the votes of southern states for ratification. South Carolina, for example, according to a state census in 1783, had more enslaved Black residents than whites — and some historians believe the census enumerators purposely undercounted slaves, and have estimated that slaves perhaps were 60% of the state's population or more.

The first-ever nationwide census in 1790 showed Virginia with 442,000 white residents and 306,000 Black. Georgia was 53,000 and 30,000. North Carolina 288,000 and 106,000. The white minority in several states feared a slave rebellion, and sought to maintain a "militia" against that threat.

Americans seldom know their own history, despite the efforts of some (including myself) to have taught it in the past.

Richard Anderson • Chesterfield