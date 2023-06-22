Regarding "Missouri moves toward 50/50 child custody law, raising concerns about abuse victims" (June 14): I support adding a rebuttable presumption of 50/50 custody. Portraying this legislation (Senate Bill 35) as inherently dangerous to women and children is incorrect.

Under SB35, if there is a concern for safety, the court relies on evidence of a pattern of domestic violence. I think evidence is the correct standard for a court to use. Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Florida family courts agree, having passed similar laws.

Under SB35, a child’s custody wishes are considered only when “free of coercion and manipulation.” Dozens of evidence-based organizations worldwide (many of them run by women) have studied family dynamics in which an emotionally immature parent applies coercive control to their children for the purpose of severing their relationship with the other parent.

Their findings repeatedly show that this dynamic is real, effective, and perpetrated by both mothers and fathers. They show that there are pathways for identification and treatment.

Adult children themselves have given inside views of their experiences, including knowingly making false allegations of abuse and protesting loudly that their thoughts surrounding one of their parents was “their own idea.” Being manipulated in this way is considered child abuse, as it leads to attachment difficulties that reverberate across the child’s lifetime.

This bill, which is awaiting Gov. Mike Parson's signature, is a much-needed attempt to orient the law back toward facts and evidence. When fractious parties of adults deviate from evidence-based fact, children and the legal system suffer. It's time for us, and especially the Missouri family court system, to do better.

Carrie Driscoll • Southampton