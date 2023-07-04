I found the article " Will a ‘National Patient Safety Board,’ modeled after the NTSB, actually fly? " (June 12), about increasing patient safety, to be extremely eye-opening. It outlines how the National Transportation Safety Board is able to make plane travel much safer by publicly advertising mishaps and improving upon them. The idea is to create a National Patient Safety Board that is designed similarly to the NTSB.

As a fellow nurse with similar concerns about the decrease in patient safety, I think this article focuses on a very important aspect which is the healthcare worker shortage. According to the American Nurses Association, we should expect an even further drop in nurses in the coming years due to the average age of nurse being 52, which means they will soon be retiring.

It is no surprise that even less staff will lead to even more safety concerns for patients. The idea of creating a board that is able to use real-life and current sentinel events happening at hospitals to spread awareness might be something worth exploring. I believe this will be a difficult task, due to having to maintain HIPPA regulations but, it could also lead to safer hospitals and better care. Nurses are concerned with the lack of patient safety and the public should be as well. This idea could be something that dramatically changes healthcare and the way that hospitals function for the better.