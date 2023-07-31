The writers of the op-ed piece “‘Personhood’ abortion bans are rooted in religion, not science” (July 23) have managed to obfuscate language to obscure the reality before them. This is similar to the sophistry used when African slaves were standing on the auction platform. Those in favor of slavery argued the Africans were not persons but property. They argued “personhood” to fit their own agenda. They refused to see standing before them human beings with beating hearts, eyes hoping for compassion, hands and feet longing for a chance to be set free.