Regarding the op-ed "Is Missouri really ready to vote on abortion?" (Aug. 31): The two Catholic priests who issued this plea to delay action by Missouri citizens regarding abortion rights claim "expressive individualism" has led to collective disorientation and shock.

In fact, abortion-rights citizens have been preparing for many years. They correctly anticipated the removal of a 50-year-long right when then-Senate Leader Mitch McConnell obstructed President Obama’s effort to nominate a new Supreme Court justice. They were skeptical of judges who (at confirmation hearings) pledged to uphold Roe v. Wade precedent. They realized that a reversal could take effect immediately and were busily planning decisive counterstrategies.

Far from impulsive, the determined and focused advocates of limited abortion rights had carefully planned to immediately resolve the abortion reversal at the state level.

Missouri lawmakers had correctly anticipated such moves and sought to block such strategies. Procedural hurdles have been launched to delay a statewide referendum. Politicians have even considered raising the bar to require 60% of the vote for passage. Thus, it is clear that both sides of the issue were intensely deliberative and were seeking expressive action for their large-based constituencies.

The op-ed reviewing the current abortion-rights debate lacks one compelling insight. The priestly plea warns of “individualism” on the part of abortion-rights advocates. However, isn’t the Catholic Church’s definition of life’s beginning (unity of sperm-egg) the same definition created by the Missouri Legislature? Isn’t such a theology-only definition another form of "expressive individualism"? And aren’t the two authors omitting the foundational principle of American democracy: the separation of church and state?

So who still needs to spend more time to deliberate?

Mike Oslance • St. Louis