Regarding the guest editorial from the Kansas City Star "Pedestrian deaths are up in Missouri and Kansas. Are we all just driving angry?" (July 8): The problem is that drivers just don't care, and there aren't enough police patrols to combat such driver irresponsibility. As a pedestrian, even when I have the right-of-way, I make sure the driver can see me before I cross the street. Even then, I try to determine, before crossing, whether the driver will give me enough time to safely cross.