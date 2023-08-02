Regarding the editorial "A few hot St. Louis days don't prove climate change. Centuries of data do." (July 27): Thankfully, informative editorials like this one are becoming less necessary, as the percentage of readers who deny that the climate emergency is happening is dwindling. The new challenge is to institute solutions, and that is going to require a dedicated effort by all authoritative information sources to educate citizens about various solutions.

Absent this, the changes in behavior that will be required, modest as they may be, will be considered intolerable. That rejection will be partly, perhaps largely, due to continued efforts on the part of the fossil fuel industry and the lawmakers they influence to downplay the threats and challenge the validity of any proposed mitigation.

Consider the slash in funding related to responding to climate change that Republicans in the House are currently demanding remain part of must-pass legislation. This involves the Labor, Treasury and Interior departments, plus executive orders from President Biden. And these ghastly and suicidal proposals are coming from representatives whose home districts are facing serious climate-change disasters, such as heat and massive marine die-offs.

Carbon fee-and-dividend, sustainable agriculture, build-out of renewable energy infrastructure, urban forests, electrification, etc. — these are all measures that will play a part in any comprehensive climate action plan, from federal to community level.

Educate yourself and pitch in, however you think you can best contribute. The general welfare really needs your help. After all, the St. Louis of the 1970s that I survived was already beastly hot, and that was cool by comparison to now.

Gary Stewart • Laguna Beach, Calif.