On Aug. 14, on page 3, the Post-Dispatch printed a two-column advertisement for Essence Medicare Advantage health insurance. Its format and type style exactly mimicked other news articles. Even the headline, “Special enrollment period provides relief for locals,” conceals that it is only pitching one product.

The fine print “sponsored content” contains a second advertisement for the marketing studio that created the advertisement.

This deception is an insult to the journalistic integrity we expect from our local newspaper that carries on the Pulitzer heritage.

Lawrence Schacht • St. Louis