Regarding the letter to the editor “P-D should run fewer ads, or at least let readers bypass them” (Aug. 25): Unlike many cities across the country, we are fortunate to still have an award-winning daily newspaper. With the increased competition from electronic media, subscriptions can no longer cover the portion of the cost they once did to hire and keep first-rate professional journalists, who keep us abreast of the issues and people important for us to know about; and whose in-depth investigative reporting, especially concerning social injustice, have even resulted in new and changed laws in cities and in state government.