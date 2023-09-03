Regarding the letter to the editor “P-D should run fewer ads, or at least let readers bypass them” (Aug. 25): Unlike many cities across the country, we are fortunate to still have an award-winning daily newspaper. With the increased competition from electronic media, subscriptions can no longer cover the portion of the cost they once did to hire and keep first-rate professional journalists, who keep us abreast of the issues and people important for us to know about; and whose in-depth investigative reporting, especially concerning social injustice, have even resulted in new and changed laws in cities and in state government.
Ad revenue is crucial, and their placement must be where they will be most effective.
As to the suggestion that some readers may choose to ignore ads, I do the opposite — I read every one of them, whether or not they are applicable to me. I do so because I know of their importance to the very survival of the newspaper, and so I believe they deserve my attention. I hope other readers feel the same.
Patti Teper • St. Louis