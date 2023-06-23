Forest Park, boasting over 1,300 acres of grandeur, was opened on June 24, 1876 (147 years ago Saturday). At the dedication, speakers pledged it would be maintained "for the rich and poor ... all without stint or hindrance."

Vowing to keep that pledge, park devotees were confronted with new problems and challenges year after year. In 1903, officials begrudgingly allowed half of the park to be used for the 1904 World's Fair and Summer Olympics. Rancid River Des Peres was put underground and acres of land were cleared. The effort was not in vain. The world came to the park and universal acclaim still resounds concerning the success achieved with the Fair and Olympics.

Ultimately, profits from the Fair allowed the park to return to most of its natural beauty. Inevitably, the horse-and-carriage tranquility had to give way to modern transportation. Non-domestic animals showed up in increasing numbers. Sports took hold. Wonderful free-admission venues popped up to the delight of all.

But trudging through depression years, war years and politics, aging took a toll. The glory diminished. The park fell into disrepair. Desperation called for a fix.

Up stepped Forest Park Forever, and fortified with the will of the people, a new enthusiasm was induced. Fantastic improvements permeated the park. It is now rightly recognized as the "Best City Park in the United States" for the past two years, according to a USA Today reader poll.

The park's original pledge to be for the rich and poor still holds. It is still the "Jewel of St. Louis."

Fred Ruhrwien • St. Louis