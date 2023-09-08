It is a wonder that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey won't need a chiropractor after patting himself on the back for preventing gender intervention for minors. (" I'm proud to have led the fight against gender intervention for minors ," op-ed, Sept 1.)

Bailey said from Day One he would fight to make Missouri the safest state in the nation for children. How noble. So when is he going to start working on ways to reduce the proliferation of gun violence on and by children? One would think that this is a bigger issue. Oh wait — that might upset the Second Amendment fanatics, and an election is coming up soon.