Regarding Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's op-ed " I'm proud to have led the fight against gender intervention for minors " (Sept. 1): The last sentence states, "But one thing is clear: Missouri’s children won last week. And I’m proud to have led the fight."

Yes, he is definitely proud. It seems as if he would like a pat on the back for a job well done. The problem is, being proud doesn't make him right.