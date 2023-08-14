The two-year anniversary of the fall of Kabul is Aug. 15, and the presence of allies still in Afghanistan and desperate to leave remains a black eye on the United States. These people served beside our troops, faithfully and honestly. Now they and their families are imprisoned in their homes, afraid to leave because of the threats of the Taliban, and unable to work or go to school.
Our allies deserve better than this. We need to devote more resources to vetting and bringing them to the U.S., as we promised.
Two years is far too long for them to wait.
Elizabeth Davidson • St. Louis