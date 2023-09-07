It's as if Bill McClellan overheard my conversation with my sister last week about writing an open letter to the spouses of aging politicians, of both parties. (" Old-man code is not something our politicians understand ," Sept. 3.)

Dear political spouses: Please take your partner lovingly by the hand, sit down at the kitchen table and say, "Darling, you have given most of your adult life to elected office and serving your state and country. It's now time for us. Let's go home to (insert state here) and spend the time we have left with our kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Please, let's do this for each other."