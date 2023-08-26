I was dismayed to see the Post-Dispatch publish an article on police retirement based on 16 interviews. ("St. Louis has lost hundreds of cops. Here’s why some say they left." Aug. 14.) Such sourcing would not pass muster for a high schooler's report. The error was compounded by the editorial, "Addressing St. Louis’ police crisis requires fundamental change from the top" (Aug. 20). While arguments made may be accurate they are undermined by reference to the poor quality of base reporting, making all the opinions suspect. These practices shake my confidence in the editorial staff.