There is a lot of talk currently about the First Amendment, LGBTQ+ and Christianity. I would like to address those who call themselves Christians: In a discussion with Jesus, an expert in the scriptures quoted the second great commandment, “You shall love … your neighbor as yourself.” And then asked, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus answered with the parable of the good Samaritan illustrating the importance and necessity of loving our neighbors. The parable points out that our neighbor is any and all to whom we can show compassion. Jesus purposely used a Jew and a Samaritan because of the hate between the two nations teaching us that we need to go beyond the hate of any given group and have compassion for each of the individuals within that group.
Any Christian that refuses to live this lesson is willfully refusing to follow the very person whose title you so proudly use in calling yourself a Christian. The argument that allowing a behavior that God does not abide by is reason to shun, hate or reject a person does not fit with Christ’s teachings or his own example. Jesus spent a lot of time with people with behaviors that God does not abide by. Instead he showed compassion for each person.
And finally, none of us are perfect in our lives. We all have behaviors that God will not abide.
Daniel Kiernan • Hazelwood