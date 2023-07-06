There is a lot of talk currently about the First Amendment, LGBTQ+ and Christianity. I would like to address those who call themselves Christians: In a discussion with Jesus, an expert in the scriptures quoted the second great commandment, “You shall love … your neighbor as yourself.” And then asked, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus answered with the parable of the good Samaritan illustrating the importance and necessity of loving our neighbors. The parable points out that our neighbor is any and all to whom we can show compassion. Jesus purposely used a Jew and a Samaritan because of the hate between the two nations teaching us that we need to go beyond the hate of any given group and have compassion for each of the individuals within that group.