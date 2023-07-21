As Cardinals fans are quite aware, decision-making within the Cardinals' organization relies heavily on analytics. Seeing how poor our decision-making has been this season, I wonder if we are relying on data from 2022 and before. That data would be considered invalid and useless because of the major rule changes this season.
What would the Cardinals do if there were major changes in the tax code, but the firm they hired for financial guidance gave them advice based on the previous tax code with out-of-date information? They would fire them, of course.
Ted Powers • Homer, Ill.