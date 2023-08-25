Recently, the media has been abuzz with the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), stirring curiosity, excitement and perhaps a touch of apprehension. As these terms get thrown around, mingled with phrases like "machine learning" and "automation," it's no wonder that confusion and even fear can creep in.

So, what exactly is AI? At its core, AI is a broad field of technology that simulates human intelligence in machines. It's about teaching computers to perform tasks like problem-solving that require human intelligence. AI is a toolbox of algorithms that enable machines to learn from data and adapt their behavior based on patterns.

A significant subset of AI is Machine Learning. Think of it as the engine that drives AI's capabilities. It involves training computers to recognize data patterns, enabling them to make predictions and generate insights. Unlike traditional programming, in Machine Learning, computers learn from data to improve their performance over time.

The idea that AI will take away jobs has found its way into the conversation. While it's true that AI can automate certain tasks, its real potential lies in augmenting human capabilities rather than replacing them. AI can handle repetitive tasks, freeing time for individuals to focus on higher-value activities requiring creativity, empathy, and critical thinking.

Imagine having a personal assistant that understands your voice commands and provides you with information or having medical diagnoses made more accurately by AI systems that analyze vast amounts of patient data.

The growth of AI is not something to fear just yet.

Ethan Cox • Blue Springs