I had to laugh when I read that Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is trying to bend investment rules by targeting "woke" investments. ("Jay Ashcroft is sued over Missouri’s new ‘anti-woke’ investment rules," Aug. 11). He says he wants to protect investors (me) and their money (mine) and he wants Missourians (me) to be in charge of how our money is invested.
So far, neither he nor former Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick or Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who share Ashcroft's mean and short-sighted attitude toward socially aware investing, have contacted me to get my opinion. I'll be waiting. Meanwhile, I would like to know Ashcroft's plans to control gun purchases by dangerous persons or his plans to provide health care to Missouri children who recently lost coverage.
Patricia Sainz • Wildwood