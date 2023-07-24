I want to thank the Post-Dispatch sports staff for being tireless advocates for the Cardinals fans. MLB has a real problem in the calling of balls and strikes and long time watchers know it and are disgusted. There is talk of replacing home plates umpires with robots (Yes! Please!) and still some umpires are clueless. ("Cardinals’ Alec Burleson laments eighth-inning at-bat altered by umpire’s calls," July 21.)

My friends spend more than $10,000 a year on tickets, concessions, etc., but are thinking about ending a 30-year relationship because of the calls. Why invest three hours watching a game when it will be decided arbitrarily by an arrogant umpire? All other sports admit their egregious mistakes after review of game film. The MLB never does.

I am a teacher and love my students, and if one of them would have been disrespected, I would not have been silent as Cardinals' management was for Burleson, who gave it his best fight.

John Magee • Shrewsbury