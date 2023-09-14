Regarding "‘They changed my life’: Hundreds mourn Ladue high school students killed in crash" (Sept. 11): While I think we can all sympathize with the sentiments behind the release of hundreds of balloons to remember underage teens recently killed in a car crash, and the many such releases that preceded it for similar observances, we must stop doing them!

What goes up must come down. Those balloons pop and fall into streams and rivers in our community and eventually end up in oceans. Birds, mammals and fish swallow them, cannot digest them, and many die. I don’t even want to think about the traces that may be in food I eat.

Please stop and think about another more life-affirming way to remember loved ones.

Christine Krueger • Kirkwood