Regarding the letter to the editor "Balloon releases are a terrible way to honor tragedy victims" (Sept. 15): The writer is so right, but I would take it further. The paper lanterns that are sent up with candles on fire in them are another very dangerous way to honor someone. I found one right next to a cedar tree; if it had landed in the tree the whole neighborhood would have gone up in flames.

All the toys and mementos that are stacked at accident scenes just wind up in land fills. It's better to take the money that you spent on all the above and donate it to a worthy cause in the victim's name, to make some good come from the tragedy.

Also, the poor white doves that are released are just being sent to their death, since they don't know how to survive in the wild. Think before you do these things.

Jan Mason • Catawissa