Regarding "Mayor aims to ban AR-15s,AK-47s" and the editorial "Jailing parents for kids' school absences is counterproductive and wrong" (both Aug. 23): I know I'll sound like an old NRA slogan, but guns don't kill people, people do. Children and young adults obviously have a way to acquire these guns. That should be the issue. If they get them from their parent or family members, they and the family members should both face the consequences. Parents should be held accountable for the actions of their kids.

Yes, getting kids to go to school is an issue, but I don't see that as a criminal issue. Having kids on the streets with weapons is.

I spoke with a city police officer after the shooting incident on Washington Ave. in June ("Teen charged in mass shooting during downtown St. Louis party," Aug. 4) and asked what happens to the gun after these shooters are apprehended. I was told that if the rightful owner shows up with the necessary paperwork, they get the weapon back. Are you kidding me?

If people will not or cannot secure that weapon and it is used in that manner, it should be removed from their possession. That's what I learned as a Boy Scout in firearms classes taught by NRA-trained leaders. I agree with Mayor Tishaura Jones that the concealed-carry restrictions need to be reinstated, but she missed the mark on banning the gun instead of the criminal.

Tom Taylor • St. Louis