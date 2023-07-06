Bi-State Development recently boosted our hiring bonus from $2,000 to $5,000 for qualifying new operators who join the Metro Transit team. The nationwide workforce shortage is real, and our signing bonus and more contract enhancements for our ATU Local 788 team members represented through collective bargaining is a bold move to help us better deliver the quality, reliable transit service our customers deserve.

When we hear personal stories from our Metro Call-A-Ride customers about how they are impacted when they can’t schedule a ride, the manpower shortage takes on a whole new meaning. Their stories inspire us to leave no stone unturned to recruit the team members needed to provide a more reliable paratransit experience, as well as reliable service for MetroBus and MetroLink customers who depend on it.

Our responsibility is to provide the best transit service possible with the staffing resources available, and, in the case of Call-A-Ride, our focus is on meeting the needs of our eligible customers. The majority of eligible customers did not lose Call-A-Ride service in April after a long overdue and necessary service adjustment was implemented, and the change is working. Trip denials are down 18%, trips performed per week increased nearly 200; inbound call wait times are decreasing. More people are applying to join our team, but we still need individuals who are ready to serve our community.

Taulby Roach • President/CEO, Bi-State Development