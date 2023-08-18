Regarding Janet Y. Jackson’s column "The Biden's-too-old' narrative misses the special value of the well-experienced" (Aug. 13): I have to recover from buckling over in wrenching convulsions to ask, shall I still rise to offer worthy and needed criticism?

To reference Maya Angelou’s words “Still I rise” as a commendation for Joe Biden is twisted. Biden has enjoyed systematic white privilege in every sense that that phrase could possibly mean. Any human having lived the number of years Biden has lived has been tested by personal lost, but many have not had access to the support systems he has been able to access. I am not diminishing his loss. I’m saying he has had the best tool kit of resources with which to cope.

In the column, Jackson says Biden “has devoted his entire life" navigating the world of politics. To paraphrase Ms. Angelou, still I argue — Joe Biden has not “devoted” his life to public service. He has, instead, developed skills to stay in power and to leverage his position of power to amass the wealth he and his family have.

Are there real reasons to vote for Biden? I keep hoping that truth will prevail. Angelou speaks also of truth when she says, “With your bitter, twisted lies You may trod me in the very dirt. But still, like dirt, I’ll rise.”

Wayne Woodrum • Richmond Heights