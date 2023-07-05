Nothing makes me feel like a patriotic citizen in July more than helping my members of Congress make the world a better place. That’s what’s happening as St. Louis volunteers and Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner work together to ask for President Joe Biden’s leadership in fighting global tuberculosis.

TB kills more people each year than any other infectious disease behind COVID-19. It devastates people in low- and middle-income countries even though we know how to prevent, treat and cure it. But we also have a unique opportunity to turn the tide. In September, the United Nations will hold a high-level meeting on TB in New York. This is the chance for the U.S. to show dedicated leadership in the fight against this deadly disease.

Wagner signed a bipartisan letter asking the Biden administration to prioritize TB at the meeting and announce bold new commitments to end this disease once and for all. I urge Missouri reps. Cori Bush and Blaine Luetkemeyer to sign on as well so we can use our diplomatic efforts to bring new players to the table and encourage other partner countries to bring their own ambitious plans to fight TB.

Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country